Saints remain undefeated in region
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 20, 2017 4:34 pm
The larendon Hall varsity boys’ basketball team traveled to Beaufort Academy on monday and came away with a win by the score of 62-59. Zyan Gilmore led the Saints with 19 points. Kylic Horton added 15 points, and Dylan Way finished with 11 points Tyrese Mitchum led the rebounding with 10 to go along with nine points. The Saints are now 6-1 overall and 4-0 in region play.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.