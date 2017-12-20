Saints remain undefeated in region

The larendon Hall varsity boys’ basketball team traveled to Beaufort Academy on monday and came away with a win by the score of 62-59. Zyan Gilmore led the Saints with 19 points. Kylic Horton added 15 points, and Dylan Way finished with 11 points Tyrese Mitchum led the rebounding with 10 to go along with nine points. The Saints are now 6-1 overall and 4-0 in region play.