Lady Saints fall to Beaufort Academy
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 20, 2017 4:35 pm
The Clarendon Hall varsity girls’ basketball team fell to Beaufort Academy by a score of 58-32 on Monday night. Mallory McInstosh led the Lady Saints with 11 points. Kenzie Bagnal finished with six points and Sarah Henning had five points. Sydney Wells led the rebounding with eight. The Lady Saints are now 2-5 overall and 2-2 in region play.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.