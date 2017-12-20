Lady Saints fall to Beaufort Academy

The Clarendon Hall varsity girls’ basketball team fell to Beaufort Academy by a score of 58-32 on Monday night. Mallory McInstosh led the Lady Saints with 11 points. Kenzie Bagnal finished with six points and Sarah Henning had five points. Sydney Wells led the rebounding with eight. The Lady Saints are now 2-5 overall and 2-2 in region play.