Clarendon man missing since Dec. 15
by Staff Reports | December 20, 2017 5:05 pm
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man last seen Dec. 15.
David Born was last seen by family and friends walking away from his home near the lake area of Clarendon County.
Born left wearing a yellow, long-sleeved, hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. He has not contacted his friends or family since going missing. He is 36 years old and is described as a white male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 165 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call (803) 435-4417.
