Breedin recognized for 40 years with CCFD

Clarendon County Fire Department volunteer Alfred Breedin was recognized Tuesday night for 40 years of service to the department. Breeding has served a s volunteer for both CCFD and the Manning Fire Department since the 1970s.

Breedin started with the Manning Fire Department on Nov. 1, 1973. He joined the county not long after the county fire service was chartered. He previously worked as an agent with Liberty Life Insurance and Atlantic Coast Life Insurance companies, along with the American Heart Association.