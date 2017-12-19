Senator accepting internships applications

Last Updated: December 18, 2017 at 8:52 am

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is accepting congressional internship applications for available positions in his Washington D.C., North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville offices for spring 2018.

The internship program offers undergraduate and graduate students practical experience in constituent services, the legislative process, government policy and press. It also provides students with the ability to work with and learn from public service professionals and be part of a fast-paced Senate office.

“Although internships in all offices are unpaid, students will gain invaluable work experience and learn skills throughout their internship that will help them gain a better understanding of how their government functions,” reads a release from Scott’s office.

In the Washington office, interns have the unique opportunity to research legislation, attend Congressional hearings and briefings, assist with press tasks and help with constituent letters on various issues. Responsibilities also include answering phones, helping to coordinate meetings and other administrative tasks. By the end of the program, students will come away with a stronger understanding of the lawmaking process and will have improved their communication writing skills and critical thinking abilities.

In the (North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville offices, interns will take an active role in the community, working on state-based projects of importance, while also answering phones, completing research and being an integral part of day-to-day office operations. State office interns have the ability to assist with issues that are personally affecting South Carolina residents.

Internship hours are flexible to accommodate students’ course schedules, but generally run 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Interested South Carolina students should contact the internship coordinator at internships@scott.senate.gov or (202) 224-6121.