SBA announces Veterans Business Outreach Center funding opportunity

Last Updated: December 18, 2017 at 8:58 am

WASHINGTON – Private organizations, colleges and universities, private sector firms, nonprofit organizations and state, local or tribal governmental agencies are eligible to apply for funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide training and counseling to aspiring and existing veteran small business owners as a Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC).

The grant awardees will be providing training to service members and military spouses through the Boots to Business entrepreneurship training program, which is part of the Transition Assistance Program.

Those organizations selected to receive the funding will provide training, mentoring and SBA resource navigation to veterans, active duty service members, Reserve, National Guard and military spouses interested in starting or growing a small business.

Each award is made for a base project period of 12 months, with four 12-month option periods.

“SBA’s VBOCs are the boots on the ground when it comes to serving existing and prospective veteran entrepreneurs,” said Office of Veterans Business Development Associate Administrator Barb Carson. “Every entrepreneurship journey is different, and each VBOC brings something unique to the table. We’re excited to see this diversity represented in the upcoming applicant pool.”

For more information, email Janet Moorman at Janet.Moorman@sba.gov.