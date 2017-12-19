James Ellebre King

James Ellebre King, age 87, beloved husband of 61 years to Peggy Creighton King, died Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 at McElveen Manor.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Manning, with the Rev. Jon Beane and Gordon Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Manning Cemetery.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the Church.

