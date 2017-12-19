Greeleyville man charged in alleged home repair scams

A Greeleyville who pleaded guilty last month to charges involving dishonest contracting services has been given similar charges in Clarendon County.

Chandler “Chad” Warren was charged Friday in Clarendon County with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent of a value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000; and one count of practicing as a residential home builder without a license.

Warren was sentenced Nov. 28 in Williamsburg County Magistrate’s Court to six months for swindling, the maximum time for that crime.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the pubic in May to find potential victims of Warren, who already had more than 15 complaints in five counties at that time for allegedly accepting payments for carpentry and construction work and then absconding with funds before work was completed.

One such case involved Ashley Cribb, who told The Manning Times earlier in 2017 that she paid the suspect more than $6,000 to replace her home’s vinyl siding and install insulation in early 2016. Cribb said she is pursuing legal action in civil court against Warren as well, after he was ordered to pay restitution and allegedly failed to do so.

“No, I don’t feel he’s sorry for what he’s done,” Cribb said. “But this is something that needed to be taken care of. He has been going around doing this to so many people.”

Cribb said that Warren had smiled at her during his bond hearings.

“He had no remorse at all for what he has done to everyone,” she said.

Baxley said in certain instances in Clarendon County and areas like Darlington, Florence and Georgetown counties that Warren allegedly started work, but left properties badly damaged due to apparently inability to complete it.

Baxley said that one Clarendon complainant, who wished to remain anonymous, had paid Warren earlier in the year about $4,000 to repair her roof.

“(The suspect) caused serious damage to the roof and never completed the work,” said Baxley in an emailed report. “The roof now has a tarp on it to stop the rain from coming in. Fifteen other potential victims have contacted the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office in reference to work that they paid (the suspect) to do at their residences, in which he did not complete the work and left the property badly damaged.”

Warren has been granted a $10,000 cash or $20,000 surety bond on the two counts of breach of trust and a $2,500 cash or $5,000 surety bond on the practicing without a license charge. As of Tuesday, he remains at the Clarendon County Detention Center.