F.E. DuBose Top Student: Nyreasia Lesesne
by Submitted via Email | December 19, 2017 3:12 am
Last Updated: December 17, 2017 at 10:14 pm
Scott’s Branch High School student Nyreasia Lesesne was named the Top Student for the 1st Quarter of the 2017-18 school year at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for Early Childhood Education I.
Comment by Patricia Bethune Conyers
December 19, 2017 at 10:56
Congratulations lady, proud of you. Keep up the good work. The sky’s the limit.
