ManningLive

F.E. DuBose Top Student: Faith Lawson

by | December 19, 2017 2:10 am

Last Updated: December 18, 2017 at 1:19 am

Scott’s Branch High School student Faith Lawson was named the Top Student for the 1st Quarter for the 2017-18 school year at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for Culinary Arts I.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live