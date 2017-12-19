F.E. DuBose Top Student: Faith Lawson
by Submitted by Reader | December 19, 2017 2:10 am
Last Updated: December 18, 2017 at 1:19 am
Scott’s Branch High School student Faith Lawson was named the Top Student for the 1st Quarter for the 2017-18 school year at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for Culinary Arts I.
