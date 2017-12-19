Clarendon School District 1 Principal Vacancy
by Submitted via Email | December 19, 2017 11:35 am
Clarendon School District One is currently accepting applications for the Scott’s Branch Middle/High School Principal position. Applicants should be passionate, energetic, and dedicated to working with students. Candidates should have a relentless commitment to educating and engaging students in their academic pursuits. Candidates must hold at least a M.A./M.S. in a related field; be certified as a secondary administrator. Candidates with prior administrative experience are strongly encouraged to apply. (Please apply online https://clarendon1.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.)
