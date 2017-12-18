F.E. DuBose Top Student: Greg Georgia
by Submitted via Email | December 18, 2017 8:15 pm
Last Updated: December 18, 2017 at 1:17 am
Manning High School student Greg Georgia was named the Top Student at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 1st Quarter of the 2017-18 school year for Welding III.
