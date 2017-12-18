Died on This Day: Dec. 18

821 – Theodulf of Orléans, Spanish bishop and poet (b. 750)

919 – Lady Wu, wife of Qian Liu (b. 858)

933 – Yaonian Yanmujin, Chinese empress dowager

1075 – Edith of Wessex (b. 1025)

1111 – Al-Ghazali, Persian jurist, philosopher, theologian, and mystic (b. 1058)

1133 – Hildebert, French poet and scholar (b. 1055)

1290 – Magnus III, king of Sweden (b. 1240)

1442 – Pierre Cauchon, French Catholic bishop (b. 1371)

1495 – Alfonso II of Naples (b. 1448)

1577 – Anna of Saxony, Princess consort of Orange (b. 1544)

1651 – William Brabazon, 1st Earl of Meath, English lawyer and politician (b. 1580)

1692 – Veit Ludwig von Seckendorff, German scholar and politician (b. 1626)

1737 – Antonio Stradivari, Italian instrument maker (b. 1644)

1787 – Soame Jenyns, English poet and politician (b. 1704)

1799 – Jean-Étienne Montucla, French mathematician and historian (b. 1725)

1803 – Johann Gottfried Herder, German philosopher, theologian, and poet (b. 1744)

1829 – Jean-Baptiste Lamarck, French soldier, biologist, and academic (b. 1744)

1843 – Thomas Graham, 1st Baron Lynedoch, Scottish-English general and politician (b. 1748)

1848 – Bernard Bolzano, Bohemian priest and mathematician (b. 1781)

1869 – Louis Moreau Gottschalk, American pianist and composer (b. 1829)

1880 – Michel Chasles, French mathematician and academic (b. 1793)

1892 – Richard Owen, English biologist, anatomist, and paleontologist (b. 1804)

1919 – John Alcock, English captain and pilot (b. 1892)

1922 – Sir Carl Meyer, 1st Baronet, German-English banker and businessman (b. 1851)

1925 – Hamo Thornycroft, English sculptor and academic (b. 1850)

1932 – Eduard Bernstein, German theorist and politician (b. 1850)

1936 – Andrija Mohorovičić, Croatian meteorologist and seismologist (b. 1857)

1939 – Ernest Lawson, Canadian-American painter (b. 1873)

1961 – Leo Reisman, American violinist and bandleader (b. 1897)

1987 – Conny Plank, German keyboard player and producer (b. 1940)

1988 – Niyazi Berkes, Turkish Cypriot-English sociologist and academic (b. 1908)

1990 – Anne Revere, American actress (b. 1903)

1990 – Paul Tortelier, French cellist and composer (b. 1914)

1990 – Joseph Zubin, Lithuanian-American psychologist and academic (b. 1900)

1991 – George Abecassis, English race car driver (b. 1913)

1992 – Mark Goodson, American game show producer, created Family Feud and The Price Is Right (b. 1915)

2000 – Stan Fox, American race car driver (b. 1952)

2005 – Alan Voorhees, American engineer and urban planner (b. 1922)

2007 – William Strauss, American author and playwright (b. 1947)

2007 – Alan Wagner, American businessman and critic (b. 1931)

2008 – Majel Barrett, American actress and producer (b. 1932)

2008 – Mark Felt, American FBI agent and informant (b. 1913)

2011 – Václav Havel, Czech poet, playwright, and politician, 1st President of the Czech Republic (b. 1936)

2013 – Graham Mackay, South African-English businessman (b. 1949)

2016 – Zsa Zsa Gabor, Hungarian-American actress and socialite (b. 1917)