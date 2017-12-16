Saints remain undefeated with win against Andrew Jackson
Th Clarendon Hall varsity boys’ basketball team remained undefeated in region play Friday night with a 88-69 victory over Andrew Jackson Academy in Summerton. Zyan Gilmore led the Saints with 34 points. Kylic Horton had 26 points, and Dyland Way had 13 points and six rebounds. Tyrese Mitchum led the rebounds with 12 to go along with his nine points. The Saints will travel Monday to Beaufort Academy.
