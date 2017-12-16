Pet of the Day: Bryce

Bryce is a 2-year-old, white-and-tan, mixed-breed male. He is very shy and will need some one-on-one attention. He is a sweet boy that has lived a rough life, and he needs someone to give him a good home with no children. He is current on all of his vaccinations, has been neutered and has tested negative for heart worms. Please stop by A Second Chance Animal Shelter to see him and the rest of our animals. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You can get pre-approved for adopting Bryce by submitting your adoption application at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.