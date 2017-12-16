Mary Nell Lee Floyd

NEW ZION – Mary Nell Lee Floyd, 80, widow of Benjamin F. Floyd, died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at her home, after an illness.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church, with burial at the church cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta.

The family received friends Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at the funeral home.

Born in Florence County, she was a daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Lee and Mary Matthews Lee. She was a member of Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Marvin Lee and Rondel Lee.

Survivors include a daughter, Gwen Atkinson (Barry) of New Zion; a son, Bruce Floyd (Cheryl) of Turbeville; a brother, Robert Lee (Brenda) of Lake City; four sisters-in-law, Adell Lee of Goose Creek, Faye Lee of Lake City, and Winnie Mae Bagnal and Pearcy Floyd, both of New Zion; a brother-in-law, David Floyd (Joyce) of New Zion; four grandchildren, Ryan Floyd (Ashley), Trent Atkinson (Ashley), Jenna Sutton (Jason) and Allison Kirby (Mikey); eight great-grandchildren, Ben Floyd, William Floyd, Madison Atkinson, Kayden Atkinson, Mary Harper Sutton, Rowe Sutton, Lydia Kirby and David Kirby; and a special niece, Sandra Bagnal.

The family would like to thank the staff of Caris Hospice, her loving caregiver, Lisa Cooper, and all who had a part in the care of our mother.

Memorials may be made to Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church Lifeliners, 4450 Turbeville Highway, Turbeville, SC 29162.