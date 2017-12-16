Manning Primary students pack bags of rice for food banks

Last Updated: December 15, 2017 at 10:43 pm

Second- and third-grade students at Manning Primary School spent some time Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, on a service learning project that taught them about helping others.

School volunteer Pat Terry joined faculty, staff and other volunteers in leading the children in packing bags of rice to provide to local food banks.

“We are repackaging bulk rice, with 200 bags to go to Summerton to St. Mary’s Food Bank, and the rest to go to United Ministries of Clarendon County,” said Terry.

Eight-hundred pounds of white rice, provided by Manning IGA, went through a production line of sorts, with some students stuffing bags, others patting out air bubbles, others sealing the bags and others labeling the finished products.

“We built a production line of activities so each child gets a chance to fill a big,” said Terry. “The end result of this project is them learning that this is more than just a gift. This is food. It’s life-giving. It’s life-sustaining. They are helping someone live better this holiday season.”

Terry said she was grateful to the school’s administration, including Principal Brenda Clark, for “jumping all over the idea.”

“They’ve been very supportive,” she said.

It’s Terry’s second year pursuing such a project. Last year, she proceeded on a smaller scale with four teachers.

“It went very well,” she said. “That’s why I wanted to do it again and bring it to the students.

Along with the rice, students drew and colored pictures that will ultimately go to the recipients of their hard work.

“It’s a hit for the children and a hit for the food banks,” Terry said. “It’s something I hope we can do again.”