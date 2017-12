Lady Saints pick up region win against Andrew Jackson Academy

Last Updated: December 16, 2017 at 1:41 pm

The Clarendon Hall varsity Lady Saints picked up a region win over Andrew Jackson on Friday in basketball by a final scoreof 38-21. Whitney Avins led the Lady Saints with 18 points. Mallory McIntosh had eight points, and Hannah Corbett had seven points and seven rebounds. Sydney Wells finished with nine rebounds. The Lady Saints are now 2-2 in region play.