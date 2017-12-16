JV Saints defeat Andrew Jackson Academy
by Submitted via Email | December 16, 2017 1:36 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity boys’ basketball team picked up a region win on a last-second shot from Josh Black against Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday night. The final score was 33-30. Black ed the team with 23 points. Jonathan McIntosh added five points.
