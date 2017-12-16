JV Lady Saints fall to Andrew Jackson Academy
by Submitted via Email | December 16, 2017 11:38 am
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity girls’ basketball team fell Friday night to Andrew Jackson by a score of 31-16. McKenley Wells led the JV Lady Saints with five points. Amberly Way and Bailey Corbett had four points each.
