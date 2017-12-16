Haulean T. Smith

Haulean T. Smith, 85, of Summerton, died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born Aug. 25, 1932, in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Maureen Tindal and Willie Bennett Green.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Historic Liberty Hill AME Church in Summerton. Interment will follow at St. Mark AME Church cemetery.

The family is receiving friends at the home, 12 Hill St. in Summerton.

Survivors include five daughters, Ella Darlean (Joseph) Jenkins, Jacquelyn (Horace) Anthony, Juanita Smith, Valarie Smith and Lyndra (Keith) Bowman; a son, Bruce Smith; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her loving church family, community and a number of other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Smith’s mortal frame is peacefully resting in the professional care of King-Fields Mortuary of Summerton, (803) 485-5039.