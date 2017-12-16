F.E. DuBose Top Student: Cheerion White
by Submitted via Email | December 16, 2017 2:59 pm
Last Updated: December 16, 2017 at 2:01 pm
Manning High School student Cheerion White was named the Top Student for the 1st Quarter of the 2017-18 school year at the F.E. DuBose Center for Culinary Arts II.
