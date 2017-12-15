Sen. Scott’s statement on National Defense Authorization Act

Scott Tim

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) released the following statement Tuesday after President Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2018:

“The final NDAA looks out for our service members and allocates critical resources that will continue to strengthen our national security posture. Most notably, it provides our military personnel with a significant pay increase. It is great news when we can compensate our men and women in uniform for everything they do. I was also glad to see special emphasis on building up our missile defense programs, a crucial step to countering future global threats. And as someone who believes GITMO should remain operational in order to keep enemy combatants from returning to the battlefield, I was reassured to see the NDAA continues to keep these individuals from being transferred or released. All in all, today marks a good day for our military and a good day for our country.”