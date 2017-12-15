Margaree Wilson Whack

SUMTER – Margaree Wilson Whack, widow of Myer Whack Jr., died Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at Sumter Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born March 22, 1952, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Pinkney “P.J.” and Ellen White Wilson Sr.

Funeral serviceswill be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at Faith Center, 2935 Raccoon Road in Manning, where the Rev. Ethel W. Sweat, pastor of Mt. Calvary Fire Baptized Holiness Church in Manning, will preside. The Rev. Odessa W. McCoy, pastorof the Zion Tabernacle Fire Baptized Holiness Church in Thomasville, North Carolina, will provide words of victory.

Burial will follow in the family plot at Mt. Zero Baptist Church cemetery, S.C. 261 in Manning.

The family will receive friends at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, Sarah Ann and John Wesley Whack, 2482 Little Star Road in Alcolu.

Online condolences may be left at www.flemingdelaine.com or sent to flemingdelaine@aol.com.

Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning is in charge of arrangements.