F.E. DuBose Top Student: Serita Clark
by Submitted via Email | December 15, 2017 7:01 pm
Manning High School student Serita Clark was namedthe Top Student of the 1st Quarter of the 2017-18 school year for Early Childhood Education II at the F.E. DuBose Career Center.
