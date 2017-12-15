Baylor Rhodus gets first buck
by Submitted by Reader | December 15, 2017 2:18 pm
Baylor Rhodus harvested his very first buck, an 8-point with a 15.625-inch inside spread and 8-inch brow tines on Nov. 11 in Alcolu. Baylor is the son of Whitney Webster and Johnnie Rhodus.
