Not too late to be someone’s Christmas Angel

It’s not too late for residents to aid Laurence Manning Academy’s 4H Club’s plan to provide a nice Christmas for the children at the Turbeville Free Will Baptist Children’s Home.

The club’s Angel Tree will be on display at the Harvin Clarendon County Library through Friday afternoon. Tickets may be picked up from the tree, detailing age-specific items one might buy for a boy or a girl. Those items may then be dropped off to Clarendon County Clemson Extension.

“We have had great progress so far,” said adviser Crystal Bell. “We’ve already had at least half of the children’s gifts returned. The Clemso Extension tree is filling up, ad we couldn’t be more grateful to the community for stepping up and making the Angel Tree for the Turbeville Children’s Home a success.

Participants are invited to go by the tree and pick a tag, each one of which has been made for a specific child at the home. Multiple tags have also been created for the needs of the home as a whole.

“The children’s gifts listed on the tags will need to be purchased, wrapped and returned with the tag,” Bell said. “Items purchased for the home can be dropped off unwrapped with or without the tag.”

Bell said that gifts will be organized over the weekend for distribution at the home at the first of the week.

“Thank you to everyone that selected a tag an helped these kids have a Christmas that they won’t forget,” she said.