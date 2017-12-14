MPS student wins Rec Department Christmas Card Contest

Manning Primary School second-grade student Jazlynn Robinson’s artwork will be gracing offices throughout the country this holiday season.

Jazlynn, 8, was the winner of this year’s Clarendon County Recreation Department Christmas Card Contest, and her card will now take its place as both the Recreation Department and the Clarendon County Development Board Christmas card for 2017.

“We print hundreds of them with her art, and they are sent all over,” said Recreation Department Director LeBon Joye. “With the Development Board joining us in this, that means her card will go to other states throughout the country, not just in South Carolina.”

Participants in this year’s contest were in first through third grades, and included students from every Clarendon County school catering to that age group.

“We are very proud of the students who chose to enter their drawings,” said Bridget Epperson with the Recreation Department. “We want to thank the students, teachers and office personnel that helped with this project. We couldn’t have accomplished this event without you.”

Along with being the Christmas card for the Recreation Department and Development Board, Jazlynn also received a $25 Walmart gift certificate; her original drawing, framed; 10 copies of the card to give to whomever she wishes; and a blue ribbon.

Judges for the contest include county employees, said Joye. They also chose four Honorable Mentions, which included Oak Hill Christian Academy third-grader Mattie Kelly; Laurence Manning Academy third-grader Lucy McCarron; and Manning Primary School third-graders Zalay Cruz Aaliyah Parker.

