Lady Swampcats fall to Palmetto Christian
by Staff Reports | December 14, 2017 9:54 am
The Laurence Manning Academy varsity Lady Swampcats fell 55-49 on Saturday in the Baron Classic in Sumter to Palmetto Christian Lexi Bennett led the team with 19 points. Abbie Patrick had six points.
