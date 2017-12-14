Jimmy Lee Moore

GREELEYVILLE – Jimmy Lee Moore, 60, husband of Simone Honkompt Moore, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at the home of his daughter, Shari Moore, 130 Gate Post Lane in Columbia.

Born Oct. 3, 1957 in Greeleyville, he was a son of Rena Oliver Moore and the late Mark Moore.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.