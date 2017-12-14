Harvin recognized for service to county
by Robert Joseph Baker | December 14, 2017 4:35 am
Last Updated: December 14, 2017 at 1:39 am
Clarendon County Council recognized County Facilities director Thomas Harvin on Monday night for 15 years of service to the county. He is shown here, center, with Chairman Dwight Stewart, left, and Administrator David Epperson.
