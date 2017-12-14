Edward Mickens

Last Updated: December 14, 2017 at 12:46 am

WINNSBORO – Edward Mickens, 49, husband of Sarah Mickens, died Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at his home, 255 Pump House Road in Winnsboro.

Born Jan. 28, 1968, in Turbeville, he was a son of the late Robert Lee Player and Daisy Mae Gamble Mickens.

Funeral services for will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at Walker Gamble Elementary School in New Zion, with Pastor James Doggett Jr. presiding and Pastor JOseph Privette providing eulogy, assisted by Minister Stanley Simmons.

Burial will follow in the Hickory Grove Baptist Church cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.