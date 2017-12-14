Douglas Koonce

Douglas Koonce, 82, husband of Elizabeth Anne DuBose Koonce, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, 2017, at his home in Turbeville, after an illness.

Born July 4, 1935 in Henderson, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Nathan Koonce Jr. and Lois Rednour Koonce. He was a retired carpenter who enjoyed hunting and fishing and raising animals of all kind.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth Anne Koonce; his children, Douglas Wayne (Vickie) Koonce, Milton Parker, Marshall (Angel) Parker, Brenda (Carl Edward) Carmon, and Christi (Elwood) McElveen; his grandchildren, Daniel (Nikki) Koonce, Douglas (Jessie) Koonce, Stephanie (Ryan) Wooton, Jessica Baker, Jennifer Parker, Jacquelyn Parker, Robbie (Jennifer) Parker, Casey Parker, Brandi (Corey) Parker, Douglas Edward (Jamie) Carmon, Kevin (Brittany) Carmon, Liza Nicole Carmon, Blake Carmon, Brandon Cusaac, Sadie McElveen, and James McElveen; his brothers, Nathan Ray Koonce, Tommy Koonce Roger Dale Koonce, James M. Koonce; his sisters, Sue Pike, Carlyeen Koonce, Phyllis Koonce, Sandra Faye Fuller.

Koonce was preceded in death by sons, Douglas Koonce Jr. and Rex Morgan Parker; and three brothers and two sisters.

The family will receive friends at the home, 3270 Sandhill Road in Turbeville.

At the request of Mr. Koonce, there will be no services.