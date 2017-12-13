Simple steps to help you lose body fat

Last Updated: December 10, 2017 at 4:53 pm

Most of the time, when people say they want to lose weight, they really mean that they want to lose body fat. There are plenty of good reasons to want to shed excess pounds of fat – too much flab is unsightly, and it could be putting your health at serious risk.

If you want to lose body fat and build a lean, healthy physique, these five steps will help you make it happen.

EAT RIGHT

If you want to lose fat, make cleaning up your diet your top priority. Start by cutting out empty, highly processed foods, such as soda, chips, and sugary treats. Work on incorporating plenty of fresh, colorful vegetables and fruits, minimally-processed whole grains, healthy fats, and lean protein into your meals instead.

Once you’ve cleaned up your diet, it’s time to start counting calories. Find out what your TDEE is – there are plenty of free online tools that will calculate this for you – and eat 200 to 300 fewer calories than that every day. Don’t try to diet at an aggressive deficit, or you’ll risk losing muscle along with your fat.

GET PLENTY OF PROTEIN IN YOUR DIET

If the idea of counting calories made you groan, this tip will help make it easier. Protein is incredibly important when you’re trying to lose body fat, because it will help preserve your muscle. It also keeps you full, so you won’t be constantly tempted to snack between meals.

How much protein should you be eating per day? That depends how much you weigh right now. In general, while you’re cutting body fat, you should eat 1 gram of protein per pound of your body weight.

There are plenty of delicious ways to get your protein for the day. Lean meats and fish, nuts, eggs, cottage cheese, beans, and tofu are all excellent protein sources. If you’re having trouble getting enough protein in, a scoop or two of protein powder will also do the trick.



STAY HYDRATED

Your body works better in just about every way when you’re well-hydrated. You have more energy, recover from workouts faster, and feel less tempted to snack on junk food between meals when you’re drinking enough water. You can increase your water intake almost effortlessly by carrying a water bottle with you everywhere.

LIFT WEIGHTS

Lifting weights is one of the keys to losing body fat. When you lift regularly, your body gets the message that it needs your muscle, so it burns mostly fat for fuel instead. This gives you a lean, toned look (and you’ll get stronger, too!). Don’t worry about getting bulky from lifting – that’s almost impossible to do, especially for women.

DO CARDIO, BUT THE RIGHT WAY

Cardio is important for weight loss, but if you do it the wrong way, you could end up burning muscle for fuel instead of fat. The right approach is to do high-intensity interval training (HIIT). HIIT involves alternating bursts of intense exercise, such as sprinting, with gentle exercise like walking. HIIT is much more effective for burning body fat than steady-state cardio, such as long jogs or bike rides.

Burning body fat takes some persistence and discipline, but with the right approach, you can shed those extra pounds – and keep them off for good. Are you inspired to start working towards a leaner, healthier body today?

– Newsmax Media