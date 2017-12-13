Ronald Lewis Denning

SUMMERTON – Ronald Lewis Denning, 67, husband of Margie Susan Smith Denning, died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.

Born Jan. 16, 1950, in Burlington, Iowa, he was a son of the late Edward William Denning and the late Amelia Marie Suter Denning. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the Tybee Island American Legion. He was an avid musician and a former member of the Four Way Stop Band.

Survivors besides his wife of Summerton include a son, Nicholas Denning and fiancee, Renee Overstreet, of Effingham, Georgia; five grandchildren, Abigail, Olivia, Lillie, Landon and Aiden; a brother, Ricky French (Bonnie) of Virginia; a sister, Connie Cook (Jerry) of Bartow, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, T.J. Denning.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Patrick Goodwin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org