Lexington man arrested on child pornography charge

South Carolina Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson announced the arrest Tuesday of Joshua William St. Martin Ancik, 32, of Lexington, on one charge connected to the exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators state Ancik distributed child pornography.

Ancik was arrested on Dec. 6. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.