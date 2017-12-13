First Responder Spotlight: Paramedic Steven Demby Jr.

Last Updated: December 13, 2017 at 8:28 am

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is the 11th in a series of profiles that manninglive.com will be posting each week to highlight our first responders and dispatchers who keep Clarendon County a safe place to live. After each web posting, the piece will appear in the following Thursday’s Manning Times.

A 1989 graduate of Rock Hill High School, Steven C. Demby Jr. attended Charleston Southern University, graduating with honors with a bachelor of science degree in organizational management. Now a community paramedic with McLeod Health Clarendon, he became a first resonder in March 1997.

WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO

BE A FIRST RESPONDER?

I have always had a strong desire to help people. After serving eight years in the military, becoming a first responder when I got out just helped me fill that desire.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING

THING ABOUT BEING A FIRST RESPONDER?

To me the most challenging thing has been balancing my home life with my work and career. Lucky for me, I have a great support system, but being away from so much has definitely been hard at times.

DESCRIBE A MEMORABLE MOMENT.

I had a patient that was terminally ill. We had been to her several times over a three-month period. I always came in with a smile, spoke to her and even joked about if she wanted to see us, all she had to do was bake some cookies. The last visit to her home, there was a situation with the first responder crew on scene prior to my arrival. I took charge of the situation, removed the first responder and began my conversation with the patient and transported her. She died later that evening.

Two shifts later, that patients’ entire family, about 15 people, showed up with a batch of cookies. The family thanked me for my kindness and how I had treated their mom, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. They all said that she was given three months to live when I came to her the first time.

They said no one wanted to accept it, but the way I treated her and the respect I showed her showed how much I cared, and they said that was a big reason they were able to accept her death so easily. The patient had not been able to speak much in her final month, but on the last day, I picked her up I had told her if she missed me that much all she had to do was bake some cookies, and I would have come running.

That evening at the hospital, after all the family said goodbye, her very last words were, would somebody please take that nice man some cookies and tell him thank you for making my last few months bearable. The family thanked me and each took a turn and hugged me.

They all told me I made a difference in their life. To this day, if one of them sees me out somewhere, they make a point to come up to me, hug me and ask how I am doing.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAMILY

My wife, Julie Demby, is in property management and is current an assistant manager for Darby Properties. y daughter, Jamie Demby, and my son, Brandon Demby, graduated high school and work in the restaurant industry. My step-son, Austin, recently got engaged and is planning to attend college this spring semester. My son, Shawn Demby, is a junior at Cane Bay High School and is involved in the band and ROTC. We also have a grandchild, Clarence, who just turned 1.

