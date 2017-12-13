Clarendon Hall students enjoy ‘Polar Express
by Submitted via Email | December 13, 2017 9:23 am
Clarendon Hall students in K4 through fifth grades enjoyed a day of fun Monday with the Polar Express. The children came to school in their pajamas, brought pillows and blankets and watched the movie. Parents and Headmaster Phil Rizzo, who served as the conductor, prepared breakfast and punched boarding tickets, respectively.
