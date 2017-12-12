Saints remain undefeated

The Clarendon Hall varsity Saints remained undefeated in region play at 3-0 with a win over Patrick Henry Academy on Monday night. The final score was 85-49. Zyan Gilmore led the Saints with 34 points. Kylic Horton added 21 points, while Kade Elliott finished with nine. Rounding out the rest of the scoring were Tyrese Mitchum with eight points, Dylan Way with seven, Robbie James with three, Michael Bolyston with two and Wells Robinson with one. Mitchum led the Saints in rebounds with eight overall.