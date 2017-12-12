JV Saints fall to Patrick Henry
by Submitted via Email | December 12, 2017 10:02 am
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity boys’ basketball team fell Monday to Patrick Henry Academy by a score of 25-17. Josh Black and Jonathan McIntosh scored seven points each to lead the Saints. Brantley Hodge added three points. The Saints are now 1-4 on the season.
