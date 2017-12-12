JV Lady Swampcats beat Kings Academy
by Submitted via Email | December 12, 2017 9:51 am
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated the Kings Academy of Florence by a final score of 32-24 on Monday. Breanna Boykin and Audrey Bennett led the JV Lady Swampcats in scoring, with 10 points each. This was the team’s fourth consecutive win after a loss in the season opener. The team will play Jan. 3 against Hammond.
