JV Lady Swampcats beat Kings Academy

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated the Kings Academy of Florence by a final score of 32-24 on Monday. Breanna Boykin and Audrey Bennett led the JV Lady Swampcats in scoring, with 10 points each. This was the team’s fourth consecutive win after a loss in the season opener. The team will play Jan. 3 against Hammond.