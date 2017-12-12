Guilty Pleas: Dec. 4-8

Last Updated: December 12, 2017 at 2:08 pm

The following pleas were heard during a term of General Sessions Court held in Clarendon County in the 3rd Judicial Circuit from Dec. 4-8 before 3rd Circuit Court Judge George M. McFaddin Jr.

Latavia Nakita Billups of 1098 Goins Place in Summerton pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to forgery, no dollar amount given or involved, receiving a sentence of one year in prison, suspended to nine months’ probation.

Korey Dennis Campbell of 1070 Kolb Road in Manning pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to second-degree burglary, non-violent, receiving a sentence of five years in prison, suspended to time-served and two years’ probation. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Campbell had been held at the Clarendon County Detention Center since his arrest Oct. 23 on first-degree burglary.

Kristopher Antonio McGill of 1036 Jimmy St. in Turbeville pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail or payment of a $50 fine. McGill was originally charged May 21 with pointing and presenting a firearm.

Daniel Ja’Bori Williams of 2805 Third St. in Beaufort pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death resulting, first offense, receiving a sentence of three years in prison, suspended to 45 days in jail plus one year’s probation, with credit for time-served. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Williams was held at the Clarendon County Detention Center for two days after his arrest Sept. 24, 2016. Williams also pleaded guilty to being a habitual traffic offender, receiving a sentence of two years in prison, suspended to 45 days in jail plus a year’s probation, with credit for time-served.

The following guilty pleas, which involve Clarendon residents, were taken in neighboring jurisdictions throughout the month of November.

Aaron Cooper of 1341 Robert Rees Durant Road in Alcolu pleaded guilty Nov. 8 in Sumter County to hit and run, receiving a sentence from McFaddin of one year in prison or the payment of $100 fine plus court costs and restitution to be paid within 120 days of the plea. His license was also suspended.

Austyn Rushon Hinton of 1180 Ridge St. in Alcolu pleaded guilty Nov. 7 in Sumter County to possession of 28 grams or 1 ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hashish, first offense, receiving a sentence from McFaddin of time-served. According to the Sumter County Public Court Index, Hinton served three days in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center after his arrest May 31, 2016.

James Everett Barrett of 2018 S. Brewington Road in Manning pleaded guilty Nov. 14 in Sumter County to threatening the life of a person or family of a public official, teacher or principal, receiving a sentence of time-served from 3rd Circuit Judge R. Ferrell Cochran Jr. According to the Sumter County Public Court Index, Everett served 49 days in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center after his arrest Aug. 12, 2015.