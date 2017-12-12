3 things you should never do before bed

Last Updated: December 10, 2017 at 4:06 pm

Do you toss and turn all night long?

Maybe you feel sleepy before going to bed only to find you are wide awake once you decide to turn in for the night.

If you are finding it hard to fall asleep and stay asleep, then you may be doing something unintentionally to sabotage your sleep.

Let’s discuss three things you should avoid before going to bed:

BATHING

Taking a hot bath right before bed may sound like a great way to wind down, relax and fall into a deep sleep. However, it is possible that the very opposite will happen. Your body temperature decreases starting right around two hours before you go to bed.

The lower your body temperature, the deeper your sleep will be. But, if you take a hot bath right before bedtime, your body temperature will be elevated which will keep you on high alert and unable to fall asleep.

EATING

Sure, you know you should avoid sugary drinks containing caffeine as they can make it impossible to shut off your brain once it’s time to go to sleep. But, what if you are hungry right before you go to bed?

While it is generally okay to have a small snack before bedtime, you should avoid eating large amounts of food. Brainwaves are stimulated by the food you eat. So, if you eat before bed, you could have nightmares because of the extra stimulation in your brain.

Keep in mind that a light snack probably won’t hurt you, but the unhealthier the snack, the more unpleasant your dreams could be. So, do yourself a favor. Only have a small, light snack before bed.

EXERCISE

Exercise is good for many reasons and we should fit it in whenever we can – anytime except for right before our nightly slumber. When you exercise, you become more energized.

You might think that exercise will make you tired and that the best time to exercise is right before bed. But, since you end up with more energy afterwards, you should try to exercise at least two hours before bedtime. If you do that, you will give yourself enough time to wind down and relax.

There are many events in our day-to-day lives that can keep us up at night. Therefore, it’s important to do the little things to help in getting the best night’s sleep possible. Get the rest you need so you can face another day with enthusiasm.

– Newsmax Media