Public invited to review public school instructional materials proposed for 2018

The state Department of Education is inviting the public to review instructional materials that are being proposed for use in South Carolina’s public schools.

The virtual public review includes three programs that school districts have requested be evaluated for possible state adoption. In January and February 2018, the recommendations for these materials will be submitted to the state Board of Education by the board’s appointed Instructional Materials Review Panel.

The three district-requested programs include:

Chinese Language Arts and Literacy Immersion Program, K-8; Publisher: Better Chinese; Program: Better Immersion Classroom Set, Levels S and 1-8;

French, 6-12; Publisher: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; Program: Died Dit!;

Spanish, 6-12; Publisher, National Geographic and Engage Learning; Program: Exploremos!

The public will have digital access to the three programs from Dec. 11 through Jan. 9, 2018. The publisher-provided links to the materials and the link to the form to submit public commitments are posted online at goo.gl/d6NCo3.