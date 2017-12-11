Poll: Tax Code Overhaul
by Manning Live | December 11, 2017 6:00 am
Last Updated: December 10, 2017 at 9:10 pm
Republicans are rushing to pass the biggest revamp of the US tax code in decades. What makes it into a final compromise between the House bill and the Senate bill remains to be seen.
A slight majority of Americans are skeptical of the Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with 53 percent predicting they will not see a reduction in their taxes and the same majority saying the reform will not help dramatically help the economy, according to a USA Today poll. Also, just 32 percent of the registered voters polled support the Republican tax plans, while 48 percent oppose it, the poll found.
Do you agree with the Republicans' plans to overhaul the tax code? Why or why not? Tell us in the comments.
Yes
4 Vote
No
1 Vote
comments » 3
Comment by Common sense
December 11, 2017 at 07:03
Lower tax rates and larger tax credit’s.
Comment by Furguson
December 11, 2017 at 07:08
I agree with it but I believe they didn’t go far enough.
Comment by Thom
December 11, 2017 at 07:26
It’s a start. But the system is still unfair. There are far too many that pay little or no taxes at all and receive far more from the system than they contribute.
