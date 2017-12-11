Poll: Tax Code Overhaul

Republicans are rushing to pass the biggest revamp of the US tax code in decades. What makes it into a final compromise between the House bill and the Senate bill remains to be seen.

A slight majority of Americans are skeptical of the Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with 53 percent predicting they will not see a reduction in their taxes and the same majority saying the reform will not help dramatically help the economy, according to a USA Today poll. Also, just 32 percent of the registered voters polled support the Republican tax plans, while 48 percent oppose it, the poll found.