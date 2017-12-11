Last Week … Today

Last Updated: December 11, 2017 at 6:54 am

A look back at the stories that made Clarendon County talk in the last seven days.

1) A Rhode Island woman headed back from a sporting event in Florida is killed in a one-vehicle wreck on Interstate 95, while six passengers are injured.

2) New Zion pharmacist wins prestigious Cup of Hygeia.

3) SC’s first black Supreme Court chief justice dead at 86

4) State Treasurer launches tax-free savings program for disabled residents

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced last week the launch of the South Carolina Achieving a Better Life Experience Savings Program, which will provide tax-advantaged savings accounts for eligible individuals with disabilities.

“Today is an exciting day for some very important South Carolinians,” said Loftis during a press conference held at the State House. “SC ABLE is a critical step toward enhancing the quality of life for individuals with disabilities.”

SC ABLE accounts allow individuals with disabilities the opportunity to save and invest money without jeopardizing need-based public benefits programs such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income.

5) Allied air in neighboring Orangeburg County to add 100 jobs

Allied Air Enterprises, a manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning solutions, has committed to investing about $10 million at its existing Orangeburg County manufacturing facility over the next five years. This new capital investment is expected to create 100 new jobs.

6) Turbeville residet inducted into Newberry College’s Who’s Who

Turbeville’s Emily McElveen has been inducted into the Newberry College Who’s Who.

7) Harvest Community School prepares 108 boxes for Operation Christmas Child

8) MHS students selected for Eastern Honor Band

9) Monarch Academy wins grant

10) Manning Elementary School fifth-grade student Skylar Dymond, center, was chosen as one of the winners of the Santee Electric Cooperative Christmas Card Contest.

THOSE WE SAID GOODBYE TO

Martha Brailsford

Susan Anderson Henry

Viola Bennett Banks

Willie Earl Robinson

Edward Mickens

Ida Mae Davis Knowles

Kenneth Richburg

Eleanor Gamble Coubarous