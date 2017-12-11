Henry De Leon Brown

KINGSTREE – Henry De Leon Brown, 80, widower of Willa Mae Miles Brown, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Carolinas Hospital System in Florence.

Born Aug. 17, 1937, in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Henry Oliver Brown and Linnie M. McKenzie Brown.

He was a longtime member of Terrell’s Church of God of Prophecy.

Mr. Brown was a retired refrigeration mechanic. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing and playing his guitar.

Survivors include a daughter, Carol (Gene) Dennis of Scranton; a graddaughter, Rebecca (Kelly) Church; two grandsons, Robert H. and Edward tuten; two great-grandsons, Austin De Leon and Blakeley Dougslss Church; a sister, Faye (C.B.) Collins; and his four-legged little buddy, Scooby-Doo.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Eldon D. Brown and Ronnie Brown; and two sisters, Ernestine Carraway and Myrtis Christmas.

Memorials may be made to Agape HOspice, 1929 B. Mt. Laurel Court, Florence, SC 29501; or to the Shriners’ Children’s HOspital, 2900 Rocking Point Drive, Tampa, FL 23607.

