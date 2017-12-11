Clarendon County Pilot Club thanks supporters

The Clarendon County Pilot Club would like to thank the following contributors who made the annual Walk for Brain Health held Oct. 14 in Manning such a success.

Through your efforts, the Pilot Club was able to provide funds to the CART Rotary Club Alzheimer’s Research Program; Camp Burnt Gin; the Wounded Warriors Project; the Special Olympics; United Ministries; the Council on Aging; the Manning High School FFA, and the Laurence Manning academy Anchor Club. Funds were also used to purchase bike helmets for children who participated in Kids’ Day of Clarendon County.

We are, again, most grateful to the following contributors:

Anderson Pharmacy, Manning Restaurant, Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce, The Lily Cafe, Main Street Manning, Merle Norman, D&H, Clarendon Gas Co., Flowers de Linda’s, the LMA Anchor club,

Sparrow and Kennedy, Dr. Robert Ridgeway, Linda’s Boutique, Southern Flair, Edward Jones, Simpson’s Hardware, Charles Hodge, Piggly Wiggly, Julia A. Nelson, Duke Shoe Shop and Catering, IGA, NBSC, Agape Hospice, Jim Black and Santee Leasing, Mariachi’s, J&J Marina, The Monkey Grinder, Land, Parker and Welch PA, the Wounded Warriors Archery Project, Big T Jewelers, Manning Farm and Garden, Substation II.

Dwight Stewart, Manning Farm and Garden, Patsy Williamson, Tractor Supply, John Mathis III, Fayz at the Lake, Rigby Oil Co, the Margaret Jones Gamble Class at Manning United Methodist Church, G.G. Cutter Clarendon Exterminating Co., Black Sheep Promotions, Manning Rotary Club, Cottingham Insurance, Coffey, Chandler and McKenzie, FTC.

BM Steakhouse In., the City of Manning, Angie Jordan, McLeod Health Clarendon, Cissy’s at the Studio, the Bank of Clarendon; Clarendon Family Dentistry, Santee Electric.

William H. Johnson, Henry Bozard (B.O. and Amy), Summerton Drugs, Garden House Floral Studio, Fenters Insurance Agency, Bill Brewer, Ervin’s Tire Co., Giggling Gator, Taylor Made Towing.

Walkers, Manning Finance Co., Shoney’s, Upper Room Class of Manning United Methodist Church, Neel Lesesne, Maree’s Beauty Shop, William Sargent and Southern Lakes Therapy.

We give special thanks to Santee Automotive, Mayor Julia A. Nelson (for the welcome at the walk), Stephens Funeral Hoe, Mickey Sexton (our master of ceremonies), Brunson’s Pharmacy and Pilot Club members Jane and Tommy Benton, Camille Daniel, Margaret Robertson, Sandra Brewer, Pat DuBose, Kathy Geddings, Peggy Benton, Vivian Epps, Norma Andrews, Donna Thames, Ginny Flynt and Frankie Lowder.

MARGARET ROBERTSON

Manning