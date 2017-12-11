Carrie Lee Scott Ardis

PAXVILLE – Carrie Lee Scott Ardis, 77, widow of Louie Elmer Ardis, died Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born March 27, 1940, in Paxville, she was a daughter of the late Richard Manning Scott and the late Gladys Myrtle Kolb Scott. She was the owner and operator of Ardis Income Tax Service and was member of Paxville Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Barry Wendell Ardis and Byron Alan Ardis, both of Paxville; two daughters, Gretchen Ann Ardis Davis (Norman) and Laura Leigh Ardis Griffin (Eric), both of Sumter; six grandchildren, Amanda Leigh Lovell, Tammie Leigh Davis, Richard Alan “Ricky” Ardis, Brittany Marie Ardis Waynick, Kelsey Lynn Ardis and Hayden Brooks Griffin; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, F.D. Scott (Gayle) of Summerville, Leslie Scott (Lisa) of Charleston and Stanley Scott (Susan) of Ladson; two sisters, Gladys Burke (Bob) of Santee and Annette Ridgill (Eddie DuRant Jr.) of Wedgefield; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friend, Marion L. “Brother” Eadon Jr.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Myrtle Poston; and six brothers, Richard Scott, Wallace Scott, Everette Scott, Wayne Scott, Ronald Scott and Floyd Scott.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Johnson and the Rev. Dr. Eugene Mosier officiating. Burial will follow in Paxville Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Wallace Hennies, Eddie Scott, Wade McLeod, Kenny Scott, Stewart Scott, Ryan Beard and Leon Graham.

Visitation will held an hour prior to services at Stephens Funeral Home, and at other times at the home, 10263 Scott Ave., U.S. 15 South in Paxville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paxville Baptist Church, 10278 Lewis Road, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org