SUMTER – Willie Earl Robinson, 61, husband of Vera Sweat, died Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.
Born Aug. 20, 1954, in Pinewood, he was a son of the late Willie Lee Lang and Lula Smith Robinson.
The family will receive friends starting Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at his home, 106 Chappell St. in Sumter.
