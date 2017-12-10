Willie Earl Robinson

Last Updated: December 11, 2017 at 1:52 am

SUMTER – Willie Earl Robinson, 61, husband of Vera Sweat, died Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.

Born Aug. 20, 1954, in Pinewood, he was a son of the late Willie Lee Lang and Lula Smith Robinson.

The family will receive friends starting Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at his home, 106 Chappell St. in Sumter.